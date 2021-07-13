A call came in from the Otter Tail County Human Services office Monday to Fergus Falls police after a visitor became verbally abusive.
The caller stated that they allowed the individual into the building to use the WiFi and was given five additional minutes past closing time to finish. After the time was up, the individual was asked to leave but refused to leave and became verbally abusive toward the member and the individual left the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.