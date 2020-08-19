The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby after a 911 call was received at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the report, a call came into the sheriff's office of a 4-month-old unconscious and not breathing. Family members were providing CPR.
Otter Tail County deputies, Battle Lake Fire and Rescue, Perham Ambulance and Henning Ambulance attempted life saving efforts. The baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Otter Tail County detectives are conducting an investigation and an autopsy will be completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
At this time, it is believed that the death is accidental. No further information is available until autopsy results are received.
