After seeing an infant and a small child alone in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday, a caller left a complaint with the Fergus Falls Police Department.
An officer found the mother of the two children had run into the store briefly. The maroon Ford Taurus was gone moments after the complaint was logged. The vehicle was not located. A voice male was left with the registered owner of the car advising them of the complaint.
