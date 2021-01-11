The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a person with an Otter Tail County warrant was in custody at their facility Thursday.

An Otter Tail County deputy was informed the person was complaining of shoulder pain from a preexisting injury. He did not wish to receive medical care. Jailers believed the person had a broken or dislocated collarbone.

The jailed party was released on a gross misdemeanor charge after signing a promise to appear in court on Jan. 26 at 8 a.m.

