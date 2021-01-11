The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a person with an Otter Tail County warrant was in custody at their facility Thursday.
An Otter Tail County deputy was informed the person was complaining of shoulder pain from a preexisting injury. He did not wish to receive medical care. Jailers believed the person had a broken or dislocated collarbone.
The jailed party was released on a gross misdemeanor charge after signing a promise to appear in court on Jan. 26 at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.