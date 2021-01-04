After an inmate at the Otter Tail County Jail asked Friday that a deputy get a hold of a credit card belonging to him but being used by a female, he was advised that jail staff had him on a recording giving permission to the female to use his stimulus money.
The inmate called back shortly afterward and requested no more follow-up and that nothing be done by law enforcement.
