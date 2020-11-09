The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday by a caller who claimed the occupants of a white Chevrolet pickup attempted to start grass on fire on County Highway 75.
The caller reported that the pickup had left in the direction of Wadena.
Two deputies answered the call and were told a young, white male of average height and build had lit a piece of paper and thrown it into dry grass. The complainant stomped out the fire and the juvenile fled. Extra patrol was requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.