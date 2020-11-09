The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday by a caller who claimed the occupants of a white Chevrolet pickup attempted to start grass on fire on County Highway 75.

The caller reported that the pickup had left in the direction of Wadena.

Two deputies answered the call and were told a young, white male of average height and build had lit a piece of paper and thrown it into dry grass. The complainant stomped out the fire and the juvenile fled. Extra patrol was requested. 

