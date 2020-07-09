Fifth-degree assault was the charge after an incident in Parkers Prairie Tuesday which saw an intoxicated man throwing poker chips at a woman. The woman was hit in the eye by one of the chips. The man fled to his apartment. When a deputy followed him and was unable to gain access he left a citation on the man’s door.
Intoxicated man cited for assault
Brian Hansel
Reporter
