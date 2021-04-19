Fergus Falls Police received a call reporting drug sales going on and multiple people present with felony warrants.
An officer called the complainant for further details at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday. The officer observed the complainant as seeming to be intoxicated in speaking over the phone and was unable to relay any drug activity or who any of the people were with warrants.
