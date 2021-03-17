A person contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to report finding a woman inside a vehicle in a ditch 2 miles east of Deer Creek. While the woman appeared intoxicated, the caller did not believe she was injured.
Two deputies arrived on the scene and interviewed the driver. A DWI search warrant was granted and the woman was arrested on a fourth-degree DWI charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.