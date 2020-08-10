Fergus Falls police were called to the 1100 block of Springen Avenue Thursday at 9:30 p.m. to handle a disturbance.
The officer answering the call found two intoxicated women at the residence listening to loud music. The pair also had a fire going in a kettle grill in violation of their lease and were in violation of a burning ordinance.
The building manager extinguished the fire and in doing so, drew the ire from tenants who returned to their apartment and refused to answer the door for the police officer.
