The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday from hotel manager on Western Avenue.
The complainant had found a male in the hotel’s employee area and when he confronted him the man started causing a disturbance.
The police were told the manager had the suspect in the lobby.
The police officer who responded found the intruder had climbed down a laundry chute. His vehicle was parked at a nearby convenience store. He refused to provide information to law enforcement or ambulance personnel but he eventually gave the name of “Superman.”
The intruder’s real identity was later established.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.