The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday from hotel manager on Western Avenue. 

The complainant had found a male in the hotel’s employee area and when confronted the man started causing a disturbance. 

The police were told the manager had the man in the lobby. 

The police officer who responded found the intruder had climbed down a laundry chute. His vehicle was parked at a nearby convenience store. He refused to provide information to law enforcement or ambulance personnel but he eventually gave the name “Superman.”

The intruder’s real identity was later established.

 

 

 

 

 

 

