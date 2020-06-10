After the owner of several pieces of equipment parked near County Highway 41 found a person he knew near his property, he was told by the intruder that he needed gas. The equipment owner knew the intruder and told him so. After the intruder got into his vehicle and left, the complainant made sure nothing had been stolen and then informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, in case something was stolen at a future date.

