Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at 44608 Bear Trail near Pelican Rapids and arrested 38-year-old Mitchell Lahr, who recently moved to Otter Tail County.
Located in the search on the east side of Crystal Lake was evidence related to a recent felony theft from the Pelican Lake area, a stolen ATV from Sherburne County, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.