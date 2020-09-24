Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at 44608 Bear Trail near Pelican Rapids and arrested 38-year-old Mitchell Lahr, who recently moved to Otter Tail County.

Located in the search on the east side of Crystal Lake was evidence related to a recent felony theft from the Pelican Lake area, a stolen ATV from Sherburne County, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. 

Load comments