A call from the Holiday Station on South Union Avenue, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department to the theft of an iPhone valued at $650-$730.
The identity of the male thief was unknown.
The phone, property of Viking Coca-Cola, was later recovered and the man was charged with a gross misdemeanor.
