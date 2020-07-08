A cat owner kept her word to a neighbor Monday when she notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office about an animal incident on her property.

A deputy was told the neighbor’s dogs had repeatedly chased her cat into a tree. She had confronted the neighbors about it and had told them she would contact law enforcement the next time it happened.

The cat owner made it clear she did not want the deputy to contact the dogs’ owner. She only wanted the incident documented.

