When a family was reported to be panhandling at the intersection of Redwood Lane and State Highway 210 Sunday a concerned citizen asked them to get their kids off the street. The complainant left after a man started swearing at him and getting confrontational.

A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the complainant by phone. The complainant demanded the family be removed. The officer explained that the family was not committing a crime and the property owner had not asked them to leave. The complainant said he had seen the same family panhandling in two other states. It was his opinion they should be told to stop.

An officer advised the complainant the police department would do what they were legally able to do.

