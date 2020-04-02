A significant amount of friction between neighbors was reported Wednesday afternoon to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainant said her neighbor has been yelling at her children for some time. On Wednesday, she alleged, he had come to her door to yell at her about her kids trespassing on his property. The deputy responding to the call was told that when the complainant shut the door on him he opened it, stepped inside and continued to yell at her.

The deputy gave advice on securing a trespass notice or a harassment restraining order. He also advised the woman to make sure her kids know they should not go off the road by the neighbor’s house.

 

 

