A resident of 380th Street upset over a detour on her road due to the closure of the County Highway 41 bridge near Star Lake, informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday she is working with township officers on dust issues created by speeding traffic and belly dump trucks using the detour.
The complainant requested that the sheriff’s office provide extra patrol to “radar” semi and gravel trucks which she suspects are speeding.
