An irate woman was advised her actions were highly inappropriate Saturday by the Fergus Falls Police Department and warned she could be cited for her behavior in the future.
The woman was in a new jeep as she followed an older male’s pickup in the Mt. Faith Avenue/Concord Street area. It was alleged that the female was cutting the man off and then getting out of her jeep to scream at him.
An officer found the woman was attempting to get the older man to stop so she could confront him about driving too slow by her residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.