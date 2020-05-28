A driving complaint was taken by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday after the suspect left Perham on State Highway 78.
The driver was located at the Perham Oasis next to U.S. Highway 10. He told the deputy he had been eating a chocolate bar. Due to the nature of the complaint, the driver was tested for possible intoxication. There were no signs of impairment.
