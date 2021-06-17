A complainant using the tennis courts on Vine Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday stating they were at the park and located women’s clothing and a wedding photo album by the bathrooms.
When contacted, the photo album’s owner stated that they threw it away and just told the officer to dispose of it. Police were not able to determine the owner of the clothes and said they would be kept until Friday, then disposed of if no one comes forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.