A camper from Maplewood State park contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday, June 22 about items that were stolen from their campsite while they were away.
The sheriff’s office said the complainant reported a green AF Flight brand bag containing three Ozak Trails sleeping bags, three pillows, one tie blanket, and one Coast Guard blanket taken from the campsite on Tuesday during daytime hours.
The sheriff’s office said no evidence was left at the scene. The complainant wanted to report for informational purposes only, and also informed the park ranger of the theft.
