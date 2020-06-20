The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a farm on 265th Street near Henning June 12 reporting several items stolen from the complainant’s outbuildings.

Several items were taken including a Stihl MS 251, Husquvarna 445E chainsaws, Craftsman wrenches, an older battery charger, bench grinder, Black and Decker circular saw, several 50-foot electrical cords, Knipco propane heater and a pail of stripped copper wire.

Law enforcement noticed tracks in the yard, possibly from a pickup or an SUV. There were no suspects at the time of the complaint.

