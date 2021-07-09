A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday at 3:47 p.m. reporting the theft of a mountain bike on the 200 block of North Sheridan Street.
The caller stated that their black and red mountain bike with a two-wheeled yellow and green cart on the back had been taken between Sunday evening and Monday. The bike and cart are valued at $200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.