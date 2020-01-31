One man was injured Thursday as two North Dakota semis tangled at mile marker 14 southeast of Moorhead on I-94.
According to the state patrol, Asmerom Beyene Gebreselassie, a 37-year-old Fargo man, was piloting a 2017 Freightliner in the westbound lane when he lost control on a snow- and ice-covered driving surface and struck a cable barrier causing him to jackknife across the left lane.
Harlen William Douglas Duncan, a 38-year-old man from Jamestown driving a 2017 Volvo, tried to avoid the Freightliner but struck the semi’s trailer before plowing into a ditch on the right side of the freeway.
Duncan was transported to Sanford Health in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries by the Barnesville Ambulance.
Other units at the scene included the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, MnDOT, the Barnesville Fire Department and the Sabin Fire Department.
The accident was reported at 11:23 p.m.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
