The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Jeep Wrangler in the water in South Lake near Parkers Prairie at approximately 1:29 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says the Jeep Wrangler with a single driver left the roadwdue to poor road conditions at the time. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was 90% submerged and was considered a total loss.
