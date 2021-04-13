The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Jeep Wrangler in the water in South Lake near Parkers Prairie at approximately 1:29 p.m. 

The sheriff’s office says the Jeep Wrangler with a single driver left the roadwdue to poor road conditions at the time. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was 90% submerged and was considered a total loss.

 

 

