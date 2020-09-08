The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call on the 1400 block of Godel Drive Saturday after an argument between a jet ski driver and boat driver transpired.
According to the complaint, the boat driver stated that the jet ski driver was following the boat too close. After the boat driver confronted him, he claimed the jet ski driver said he “was packing.”
Law enforcement caught up with the jet ski driver later on the road. The jet ski driver stated that he was 150 feet from the boat’s wake and a wake surfer fell into the water. The jet ski driver rode up to the surfer and then the boat came back threatening the jet skier.
The jet skier denied the claim that he threatened the boat driver. No firearm was brandished during the incident.
