The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday regarding the use of a jet ski on a lake.
Two deputies checked with the complainant over the phone about the ongoing issue. The complainant said he could no longer see the jet ski but he thought it was possible that he could still hear it.
The complainant was advised water patrol had been notified.
