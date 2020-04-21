A SeaDoo jetski and trailer were reported stolen Monday on County Highway 9.
The red 2012 SeaDoo watercraft and trailer, along with battery-powered children’s toys, were stolen from a storage building.
The jetski was valued at $8,000 and the trailer at $2,500.
