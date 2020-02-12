A burglary was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday by a resident of 150th Avenue.

Among the missing property were hand rings, engraved wedding ring bands, engraved necklaces and a “Winnie the Pooh” piggy bank containing approximately $200 in two dollar bills, half-dollar coins and one-dollar coins.  

