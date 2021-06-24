The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Saturday, June 19 from a resident on Tri Lakes Drive near Lake Lizzie reporting theft of jewelry from a property vacated after the death of a family member in November of 2020.

The resident stated that there were no signs of a break-in or that a theft had occurred. The resident also told a deputy their insurance agent advised them to contact the sheriff’s office. Currently the resident doesn’t know if the property has been stolen or misplaced. The deputy advised the resident their call would be documented but would not be treated as a theft.

