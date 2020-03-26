A disagreement over beer money was allegedly the cause of a disturbance at a residence of the 500 block of Peck Street Wednesday.
The complainant alleged a man had threatened to kill his father, tried to grab him and then left on foot.
A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the complainant who said the suspect had wanted to sell some jewelry for drinking money and when his offer was refused he had become aggressive and belligerent. There had been no physical contact, only verbal.
