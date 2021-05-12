The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a John Deere Z740 model with tweels (airless tires).
The theft was reported on Monday at an implement dealer on U.S. Highway 10 near Wadena. The mower was valued at $8,300. The theft is being investigated.
