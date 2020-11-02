A pretrial hearing was held Friday in Seventh District Court in a case of first-degree felony arson involving 54-year-old defendant Irfan Beganovic.
An in-person jury trial was set for Nov. 9 in August after a roll call hearing. The trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Otter Tail County Courthouse before Judge Sharon Grewell Benson. Ruth Lee has been selected as the public defender while Matthew Spielman represents the state.
Court records show that at 6:34 a.m. on June 1, 2018 the Fergus Falls police and fire departments were dispatched to the 600 block of Stanton Avenue for a house fire.
After the fire was extinguished, the state Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted because the nature of the fire appeared suspicious.
A Fergus Falls police detective returned to the scene of the fire later that day and was informed by a deputy fire marshal the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.
The deputy fire marshal showed the Fergus Falls detective an area in a closet underneath the stairs leading to the second floor that had been the origin of the fire. Immediately adjacent to the closet was a smaller closet that housed the furnace for the residence. When the cover was removed from the furnace it revealed the interior motor and electrical components of the unit were not damaged.
A second ignition site was identified around the corner from where the main part of the fire. The evidence suggested the fire had been started inside the cabinet where there were no electrical outlets or electrical, gas or plumbing utilities.
The deputy fire marshal had found a third ignition site near the kitchen sink where it appeared that some clothing or curtains had been burned.
A possible fourth ignition site was located on the side of a mattress in a bedroom belonging to Beganovic.
It was determined that three separate fires had occurred at different times within the residence between the time the defendant and his family reportedly went to bed and the time they awoke.
