A juvenile was arrested for felony criminal damage to property and transported to the Moorhead juvenile detention center Tuesday after damaging property in a school on North First Street in Fergus Falls.
According to the Fergus Falls Police Department, property damage included a stationary bike valued at $1,500, a trampoline valued at $125 and a sensory steamroller system valued at $550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.