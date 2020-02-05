A juvenile was arrested for felony criminal damage to property and transported to the Moorhead juvenile detention center Tuesday after damaging property in a school on North First Street in Fergus Falls.

According to the Fergus Falls Police Department, property damage included a stationary bike valued at $1,500, a trampoline valued at $125 and a sensory steamroller system valued at $550.

