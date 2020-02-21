The Fergus Falls Police Department arrested a juvenile Thursday at Kennedy Secondary School on a charge of fourth-degree arson, a crime considered a gross misdemeanor.

At 1:39 p.m. a fire call brought police and the Fergus Falls Fire Department to the Randolph Avenue location. According to a member of the fire department, a fire had been set in a trash can in a bathroom in the middle school wing. It had been extinguished by a school employee before the fire department arrived. The firefighter who answered the call ventilated the building before departing.

No students were injured.

The juvenile was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail and later to the juvenile detention facility in Willmar.

