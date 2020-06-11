An Otter Tail County deputy sheriff arrested a juvenile for first-degree criminal damage to property Wednesday after he allegedly vandalized a vehicle at a location on County Highway 72, 6 miles north of Battle Lake.
The juvenile was first transported to Lake Region Healthcare. After being cleared, the juvenile was taken to the Otter Tail County Jail to await transfer to the Moorhead juvenile detention center.
