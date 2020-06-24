Three law enforcement officers responded when the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday evening that a 12-year-old boy had allegedly threatened his sister with a knife.
The encounter began with an argument over one of them not doing the dishes. When the sister went to grab him, the boy held up a pocket knife.
After the mother arrived the pair were separated for the night.
