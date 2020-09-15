A complainant alleged Friday her juvenile son ran away with his adult brother to visit their father in Itasca County.
An Otter Tail County deputy spoke with the complainant and found her son and his brother left Otter Tail County to attend the funeral of a stepgrandmother.
The pair planned to return Saturday.
