The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) identified and interviewed nine juvenile males responsible for damages to Blueberry Pines Golf Course, Oct. 18.

According to a release from the WCSO, the preliminary estimate of damages to the Menahga-area golf course is more than $40,000. The full amount of the damage will not be known until the spring of 2021.

The juveniles are from Menahga, Buffalo and Greenfield.

The Wadena County Attorney’s Office will be issuing formal charges.

Load comments