The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) identified and interviewed nine juvenile males responsible for damages to Blueberry Pines Golf Course, Oct. 18.
According to a release from the WCSO, the preliminary estimate of damages to the Menahga-area golf course is more than $40,000. The full amount of the damage will not be known until the spring of 2021.
The juveniles are from Menahga, Buffalo and Greenfield.
The Wadena County Attorney’s Office will be issuing formal charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.