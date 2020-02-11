After a caller’s juvenile daughter was allegedly assaulted on an Underwood school bus Monday, the girl’s mother gave a report of the incident to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl was reportedly laying down on a bus seat when a boy sat down on top of her.
The complainant also spoke to school administrators who said they would review video from the bus and follow up with the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.