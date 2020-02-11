After a caller’s juvenile daughter was allegedly assaulted on an Underwood school bus Monday, the girl’s mother gave a report of the incident to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was reportedly laying down on a bus seat when a boy sat down on top of her.

The complainant also spoke to school administrators who said they would review video from the bus and follow up with the sheriff’s office.

 

 

