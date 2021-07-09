A 11-year-old was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls Wednesday.
According to the report, the juvenile was struck by the northbound vehicle in the crosswalk. A citation was issued to the driver for careless driving.
No further information was available about the juvenile.
