The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries Tuesday at approximately 10:10 p.m. 

The 911 caller indicated that a vehicle had hit a horse and the driver of the vehicle was injured. Wadena County deputies responded to the area of County Road 23 near County Road 4 in Aldrich Township, an intersection 3 miles north of Verndale.

Upon arrival, they found a northbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on County Road 23 had struck a horse that was in the roadway. The juvenile driver of the Grand Am received injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

The horse was killed. 

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale police and fire departments, Tri-County Ambulance and John’s Car Care Towing.

