A 16-year-old was injured Sunday after falling off a jet ski at Ten Mile Lake.

A call was made to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department after a 16-year-old fell off a jet ski and injured his left leg.

According to the report, the juvenile dislocated their knee, but was wearing a life jacket and had the safety lanyard and was able to drive back to shore.

There was minor damage to the jet ski and no citations were issued.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments