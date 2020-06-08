A 16-year-old was injured Sunday after falling off a jet ski at Ten Mile Lake.
A call was made to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department after a 16-year-old fell off a jet ski and injured his left leg.
According to the report, the juvenile dislocated their knee, but was wearing a life jacket and had the safety lanyard and was able to drive back to shore.
There was minor damage to the jet ski and no citations were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.