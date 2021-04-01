A 15-year-old female suffered a head injury Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover at East Main Street and Cable Tower Road according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The injured female was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
There were a total of four juveniles in the Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the accident. Two females and one male denied medical attention. All four juveniles were from Fergus Falls.
An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling at a high speed at the
time of the crash, which occurred on a gravel road. The identity of the driver was not released.
Charges are pending.
Members of the Fergus Falls Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol were also present at the accident site.
