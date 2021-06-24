A nearby resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Sunday about a group of juveniles that had gotten inside the former Checkers store building on the 800 block of Stanton Avenue.
The caller estimated the children to be about 6 or 7 years old. When police arrived at the scene the juveniles were observed walking inside the building and admitted to police that they had broken a door.
The juveniles were sent home with their guardians. Police gave info to the owner of the property for reimbursement purposes. An estimate of damages was not available.
