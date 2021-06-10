The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted on Tuesday at approximately 1:48 p.m. for a report of about six teenagers who were harassing other people, swearing, shooting water guns, and talking inappropriately at Pebble Lake Beach.
A responding officer told the juveniles that if their actions continued they would be trespassed. All the parents of the juveniles were called and told what happened.
