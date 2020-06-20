A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department at 12:27 a.m. Thursday about juveniles knocking over garbage cans on Hoot Lake Drive.
According to the report, an officer discovered three juveniles knocking over garbage cans with a golf cart. The juveniles parents were contacted with a complaint to be issued.
