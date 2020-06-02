The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday that a group of kids were fighting and running around with boards in their hands near Franklin Avenue.
After investigating, a complaint was filed for possession of marijuana wax. A juvenile female was brought to the police department until her foster mother could pick her up. Another officer spoke with two juveniles who reported a verbal argument had taken place with unknown individuals but nothing physical had taken place.
